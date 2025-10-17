Pages
Friday, October 17, 2025
Conway estate sale features equipment
Hoover's Auctions & Real Estate will sell a wide variety of farm equipment and tools on Saturday, Oct. 25. The equipment belonged to the late Don Conway of Fredonia.
The auction begins at 9 a.m., at 5231 SR 902, Fredonia.
Whether you're looking to upgrade or add to your farm equipment, this auction is for you.
Crittenden Press Online
October 17, 2025
