Friday, October 17, 2025

Conway estate sale features equipment

Click Image to Enlarge
Hoover's Auctions & Real Estate will sell a wide variety of farm equipment and tools on Saturday, Oct. 25. The equipment belonged to the late Don Conway of Fredonia.

The auction begins at 9 a.m., at 5231 SR 902, Fredonia.

Whether you're looking to upgrade or add to your farm equipment, this auction is for you.

By at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)