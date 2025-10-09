Thursday, October 9, 2025

Ky 295 reopens south of Dycusburg

Kentucky Highway 295 south of Dycusburg at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line has reopened after 18 months.

The bridge across Livingston Creek was rebuilt and today reopened to through traffic between Dycusburg and Eddyville.
