Thursday, October 9, 2025
Ky 295 reopens south of Dycusburg
Kentucky Highway 295 south of Dycusburg at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line has reopened after 18 months.
The bridge across Livingston Creek was rebuilt and today reopened to through traffic between Dycusburg and Eddyville.
Crittenden Press Online
October 09, 2025
