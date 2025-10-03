Cave In Rock's HogRocktoberfest this weekend

Motorists should expect to see an uptick in motorcycle traffic through Marion this weekend as bikers and support vehicles make their way to HogRocktoberfest. The adults-only rally, billed as the largest of its kind in the Midwest, runs Oct. 1-5 at HogRock Campground near Cave-In-Rock, Ill.
The festival will feature live bands, field events, beach games and contests throughout the weekend. HogRock draws thousands of visitors each year, and local drivers are urged to use caution and watch for riders traveling to and from the event.
