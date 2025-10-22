INCREDIBLE RUN | Lady Rockets 8-peat as champs

Crittenden County continued its reign over the Fifth District volleyball scene Tuesday night, sweeping Livingston Central 25-23, 25-13, 25-21 at Rocket Arena to claim its eighth consecutive district championship.
The Lady Rockets’ dominance now spans nearly a decade. With the win, Crittenden has captured the district crown every year since 2018 and extended its streak of victories over district opponents to an astounding 44 straight matches — a run that includes both tournament and regular-season play. It’s the longest championship streak in school history for any sport.
“Eight years in a row is a big deal,” said junior Brealyn Merrill, who helped anchor another title run for CCHS. “It means a lot to keep the tradition going.”
Livingston Central offered resistance throughout Tuesday’s final, particularly in the opening and closing sets, but could not break Crittenden’s grip on the district title. Earlier this season, the Lady Cardinals became the first district team since 2020 to even take a set from the Lady Rockets, but the defending champs regrouped when it mattered most.
Senior Lacey Boone led the way in the championship with four aces and eight kills. Senior Aly Yates collected 25 digs, while juniors Braelyn Merrill and Maeson Martin added 11 and five kills, respectively. Sophomore Lola Cratty tallied 11 digs, and sophomore setter Maddie Hearell dished out 19 assists.
Crittenden advances to next week’s Second Region Tournament at Hopkins County Central, carrying not only a title streak but also a legacy that shows no signs of slowing.
