Lyon County Sheriff's Report

On Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, just before 6 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler and other first responders were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Holiday Hills Drive. The investigation revealed that Sharon Carlton, 33, of Macedonia, Ill., was driving a rented golf cart when the operator allowed the right wheels to leave the roadway, resulting in her losing control, traveling up an embankment and overturning. A juvenile female was transported by Lyon County EMS to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the collision. Three other occupants were not injured.
On Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, around 12:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested Aaron M. Stuart, 32, of Dawson Springs, in Eddyville. Stuart was served with a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession offenses. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, just before 1 p.m., deputies charged Ashley Belcher, 40, of Neon, on two Letcher Circuit Court indictment warrants — one for methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession offenses and the second for theft of services (less than $1,000) and second-degree criminal mischief. Belcher awaits extradition back to Letcher County.
On Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, around 4:45 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis arrested Nathan T. Hall, 40, of Eddyville, on a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to appear on a DUI-related case. Hall was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
