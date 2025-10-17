V-Ball Rocket girls enter postseason No. 1 in 5th

Crittenden County will enter next week’s Fifth District Volleyball Tournament as the No. 1 seed and seven-time defending champion, even after closing the regular season on a four-match losing streak.
The Lady Rockets fell Thursday at home to powerhouse Henderson County in straight sets (25-10, 25-17, 25-19). Senior Lacey Boone led Crittenden’s offense with 15 attacks and seven kills, while senior Aly Yates anchored the defense with 16 digs. Maddie Hearell, a sophomore, tallied 11 set assists. Freshman Grayson Travis recorded four blocks, and junior Maeson Martin added three. Martin and Braelyn Merrill also contributed a couple of kills apiece.
Despite the loss, Crittenden (7-14) has proven to be the most consistent team within the Fifth District this season. The Lady Rockets swept both Livingston Central and Trigg County in straight sets during the regular season.
That success against district rivals secured Crittenden the top spot heading into Tuesday’s district tournament at Rocket Arena, where they’ll aim to defend their seven consecutive district titles. The Lady Rockets have shown the ability to dominate familiar foes, and despite late-season struggles against larger regional opponents, they remain poised to extend one of the region’s longest active championship streaks on their home floor. The tournament is Tuesday night with Trigg and Livingston squaring off in the opener then Crittenden taking on the winner in a championship match.
From the regular season, Crittenden County’s statistical leaders indicate a balanced lineup that blends senior leadership with emerging underclassmen. Lacey Boone and Braelyn Merrill paced the Lady Rockets’ attack, each recording 99 kills this season to lead the team.
Merrill was also a defensive force at the net, collecting 24 total blocks, while freshman Grayson Travis followed with a team-best 32.
Senior Aly Yates anchored the back row with 175 digs, averaging 3.43 per set, the highest on the roster.
In setting duties, senior Lilah Sherer was the team’s clear leader, posting 447 assists, averaging 8.6 per set.
From the service line, sophomore Emerye Pollard and sophomore Maddie Hearell were top producers with 28 and 29 service aces, respectively.
