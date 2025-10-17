NWS says slight risk for storms late Saturday

National Weather Service in Paducah says much of western Kentucky, including Crittenden County, is under a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.
Forecasters say storms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois before moving into southwest Indiana and western Kentucky later in the evening. Damaging winds up to 70 mph, large hail around 1 inch in diameter and a few brief tornadoes are possible.
Rainfall totals between three-quarters of an inch and 1.5 inches are expected, with heavier amounts likely to the northwest. The Weather Service notes a low concern for flash flooding but advises residents to remain alert for rapidly changing conditions.
