Homecoming Queen is Gracie Orr

HOMECOMING COURT
Front from left are freshmen attendants Caroline Martin and Daryl Sherer, junior attendants Braelynn Merrill and Noah Byford, senior candidates Rhiana Maness and Brayden Poindexter, Queen Gracie Orr and king Garyson Hall, crown and flower bearers Case Berry and Dru Courtney, senior attendants Anna Boone and Quinn Summer’s, sophomores Adri Berry and Jack Porter and 2024 king Cam’Ron Belcher.
Grab next week's printed edition of The Press so you
can cut it out for your scrapbook or fridge
Game Highlights at more at RocketsFootball.com
No comments:
Post a Comment