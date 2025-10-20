Lyon County Sheriff's Activity Report

- Burglary, 2nd degree (by complicity)
- Theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 (by complicity)
- Criminal mischief, 2nd degree (by complicity)
- Criminal trespass, 3rd degree
The juvenile was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah.
- On Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 3:01 p.m., SRO deputies responded to an assault complaint at the high school involving a student who was injured in an altercation on campus. The investigation led to a 16-year-old male student from Eddyville being charged with fourth-degree assault. The incident was captured on school surveillance video, and the student victim required medical attention. The investigation is continuing with both District Court and administrative school disciplinary proceedings pending.
- On Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m., Lyon County SRO deputies detained a juvenile student at the high school who Sheriff White later arrested in relation to the same Oct. 6 residential burglary on Ky. 818 North. The 16-year-old male from Kuttawa was served with a juvenile complaint and custody order, charging him with the following offenses:
The juvenile was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah, where he remains incarcerated.
- The Oct. 6 burglary and theft investigation is continuing with additional charges pending. The stolen property in the case—including two firearms (a shotgun and a handgun), clothing accessories, and an ATV—has been recovered and returned to the victim. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sheriff White at 270-388-2311.
