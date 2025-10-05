Lyon County Sheriff's Activity Report

Following a multi-hour investigation, it was determined the juvenile had made one alarming statement and one threatening statement to fellow students during the lockdown period after Friday’s incident. Juveniles who overheard these statements reported them to family members on Sunday evening, resulting in calls to school administrators and the sheriff’s office.
In the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, a 15-year-old male was taken into custody by Deputy Beeler. The student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and lodged in the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah.
It is unknown at this time if these incidents are related to the threat received Friday; however, Kentucky State Police and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.
On Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, just before 7 p.m., sheriff’s office personnel were dispatched to a burglary-in-progress complaint on Wilderness Road. The Eddyville Police Department and Kentucky State Police also responded after the caller reported up to five people being involved. Upon arrival, no persons except Jacob G. Buchanan, 30, of Kuttawa, were present.
The investigation determined Buchanan was under the influence of methamphetamine and hallucinating in the presence of law enforcement officers. He was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and firearms. Buchanan was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (meth); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement (felony offense); and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, around 10:23 a.m., Sheriff Brent White received a complaint from court security deputies regarding an adult female who appeared intoxicated in Lyon District Court. Sheriff White located the woman in the courtroom, and after she concluded her business with the court, he determined she was manifestly under the influence of methamphetamine.
She was identified as Sandra K. Randall, 53, of Joelton, Tenn., and was arrested and charged with publicintoxication (controlled substance). She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Later that day, around 4:35 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis served a McCracken County criminal summons on Avinash Shirkrisin, 27, of Suwanee, charging him with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) in connection with an Aug. 23, 2025, incident in Paducah. Shirkrisin was summoned to appear in McCracken District Court in October.
On Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, around 1:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to an animal complaint on East Ridge Road, where a 911 caller reported a vicious dog would not allow her to leave her home without being bitten. Chief Deputy Adams located the dog and its owner, Cynthia E. Sanbourn, 67, of Eddyville. Sanbourn was cited for harboring a vicious animal and will appear in Lyon District Court in October.
That same afternoon, around 4:35 p.m., Deputy Travis and an Eddyville Police Department officer located Caleb M. Wellborn, 30, of Eddyville, at a home on Ky. 293. Wellborn was the subject of a bench warrant from Lyon District Court for failure to appear in court and failure to pay child support. He was arrested by Deputy Travis and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, around 12:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Adams arrested Mae N. Frazier, 51, of Kuttawa, after she voluntarily surrendered at the sheriff’s office following issuance of a bench warrant from Fayette District Court. She is charged with receiving stolen property under $1,000. Frazier posted a $500 cash bond and was released from custody.
