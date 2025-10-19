Getting street-ready can be expensive

FROM THE CRITTENDEN PRESS FULL EDITION
MARION, Ky. – Crittenden Fiscal Court has joined neighboring counties in approving an ordinance that allows certain special vehicles to operate legally on local roads, following the passage of a new state law earlier this year. Magistrates gave final approval to the measure at their September meeting, clearing the way for side-by-sides, UTVs, mini trucks, certain military vehicles and other designated rigs to be licensed for street use, provided owners meet a long list of requirements.
The state legislation, Senate Bill 63, became law on March 26 and took effect June 27. It permits local governments to adopt ordinances allowing “street-legal special purpose vehicles” on highways within their jurisdictions. Livingston County and several others have already opted in.
Under Crittenden’s ordinance, special purpose vehicles are prohibited from U.S. 60, U.S. 641, and any highway where the existing state or federal law prohibits their use. They also cannot be driven more than 20 miles on any highway with centerline pavement markings. Mini trucks are specifically barred from highways built with federal funding.
To take advantage of the new rules, owners must follow all state and county requirements. Vehicles must carry insurance, display a license plate, and be registered through the county clerk’s office just like cars and boats. Property taxes will apply, and if the rig was purchased privately rather than through a dealership, sales tax may still be owed. Before licensing, that 6% tax must be paid.
Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor says only three of these type vehicles have been registered in the county so far. Several other individuals have inquired at the clerk’s office about licensing; however, once they find out details and expense, they have typically shown less interest, the clerk said.
Vehicles also have to be outfitted with safety equipment that meets state standards. That includes a roll bar or cage, functioning headlights, brake lights, turn signals, rearview mirrors, an illuminated speedometer and license plate holder, a horn, braking system, working muffler, and tires with sufficient tread. Drivers must hold a valid license.
With the ordinance now in place, residents who want to ride their side-by-sides and other qualifying rigs on county roads can do so, as long as they meet every legal requirement. Those who cut corners could face fines or see their vehicles barred from the road.
This change puts Crittenden in line with other western Kentucky counties where demand for legal road use of UTVs and similar vehicles has been growing.
