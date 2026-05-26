Lyon County Sheriff's Report

Lyon County's weekly sheriff's report outlined multiple arrests, crashes and investigations during the week of May 15-24, including a felony intimidation charge connected to a domestic violence case.
On May 15, deputies and emergency responders were called to Dulaney Road after a 13-year-old Cadiz juvenile lost control of a mini-bike in a gravel driveway and crashed. The juvenile was flown by Air Evac to an out-of-state hospital for treatment of injuries.
Deputies investigated several non-injury crashes during the week, including a two-vehicle collision May 16 in Kuttawa involving Brian Moodie, 64, of Grand Rivers, and Nathanael Boone, 52, of Madisonville; a single-vehicle crash May 19 near the intersection of KY 818 North and KY 293 involving Cynthia Attaguile, 38, of Princeton; a commercial vehicle collision May 21 in Kuttawa involving drivers John Conner, 66, of Napa, Calif., and Rivera Rodrigues of Miami, Fla.; and a May 21 collision on U.S. 62 West involving Dema Genseal, 86, of Princeton, and Thomas Smothers, 55, of Benton.
On May 19, deputies arrested Cameron A. Sanders, 20, of Hopkinsville, charging him with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) after a disturbance complaint on Hylan Drive involving a juvenile family member. On May 22, Deputy Bobby Beeler’s continuing investigation resulted in Sanders being charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a Class D felony. Authorities allege Sanders violated bond conditions and threatened the victim and witnesses in an attempt to discourage cooperation with law enforcement. He remained lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center under a no-bond court order.
On May 19, deputies responded to a loud party complaint in Old Eddyville where multiple teenagers were reportedly trespassing on private property. Hayden J. Schenk, 18, of Fredonia, was arrested on a second trespassing-related incident within two months. His vehicle also was impounded.
Deputy Josh Travis served a Hopkins District Court bench warrant May 20 on Edward G. Bell, 26, ofEarlington, who was listed as a fugitive in an assault case from Hopkins County.
On May 21, Sheriff Brent White arrested Cameron A. Sanders, 18, of Hopkinsville, after responding to a complaint that he was at a residence he had been ordered by the court to avoid. Sanders was charged with driving on a DUI-suspended license, failure to wear a seat belt and contempt of court for violating conditions of release.
Deputies also responded May 21 to three separate collisions on Interstate 24 near the 37-mile marker after a large commercial vehicle tire came to rest in eastbound lanes. Multiple vehicles struck the tire, causing damage, though no injuries were reported.
Deputies and Kentucky State Police responded May 23 to an assault complaint on Lawwill Road. David L. Warner, 57, of Kuttawa, was located at a campground and charged by Deputy Beeler with DUI-third offense and operating on a suspended or revoked license. Kentucky State Police additionally charged Warner with assault in connection with the incident.
Authorities also investigated a large disturbance May 23 at the corner of Fourth Street and Lake Barkley Drive in Kuttawa involving multiple juveniles and adults. One 16-year-old male was transported to a Paducah hospital for treatment of injuries. Investigators said the altercation began after words were exchanged between occupants of passing vehicles and tenants at a rental residence. Sheriff White charged Jason L. Walker, 46, of Ashland City, Tenn., with fourth-degree assault (child abuse). The sheriff’s office noted social media reports incorrectly identified a Lyon County High School athletic coach as a suspect. Investigators said the coach was not involved and was not in Lyon County at the time of the incident.
Just after midnight May 24, deputies responded to a disturbance complaint at a campground off KY 93 South. Karlee D. Pecka, 31, of Newburgh, Ind., was arrested and charged with first-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
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