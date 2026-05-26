Former county judge, May, dies at 81

May, a longtime farmer, educator and public servant, served three terms as Crittenden County judge-executive from 1985-98, making him one of the county’s longest-serving chief elected officials.
Known for his love of the Ohio River and the outdoors, May remained active in boating and water skiing well into his late 70s. Family members said one of his most memorable adventures was a solo boating trip from Kentucky to the Florida Keys.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at Fohs Hall.
Myers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. See a complete obituary in this week's newspaper.
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