Voter registration solicitation notice

MARION, Ky. – Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor is warning residents about unsolicited voter registration mailers expected to arrive in Kentucky mailboxes in the coming days.
Tabor said the mailings are not connected to local or state election officials and may be disregarded.
According to Tabor, the mailers are being distributed by the Voter Participation Center and Center for Voter Information, which he described as partisan-leaning organizations that routinely conduct voter outreach and get-out-the-vote campaigns.
He said the mailers can create confusion because they may contain incorrect voter information or suggest recipients are not registered to vote when they already are.
“If you receive a mailer from either organization, please disregard; it is not official election mail,” Tabor said.
Residents with questions about their voter registration status may contact the Crittenden County Clerk’s Office at 270-965-3403.
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