BOIL WATER ORDER IN LIVINGSTON

The advisory affects Livingston County customers between the Cumberland and Tennessee rivers, except those in Grand Rivers and Ledbetter. Grand Rivers is receiving water from North Marshall Water District, while Ledbetter is producing its own water. The City of Smithland has also issued a boil water advisory.
The advisory is expected to remain in effect for 24 to 48 hours while water samples are collected and test results are returned. The break disrupted schools and caused water service issues across much of Livingston County.
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