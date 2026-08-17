Shelby Road closed south of Salem

SALEM, Ky. – Shelby Road in Livingston County will close at the Crittenden County line beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, for repairs to the bridge over Claylick Creek.
The bridge is about 4.5 miles south of the U.S. 60 and Ky. 133 intersection in Salem. Shelby Road connects with Axel Creek Road in Crittenden County.
Motorists should plan to self-detour. Message boards will be placed ahead of the closure, including along Ky. 70 in Crittenden County.
The road is expected to reopen around 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, after repair materials have cured. About 440 vehicles travel that section of Shelby Road daily.
No comments:
Post a Comment