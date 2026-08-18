Water leak blows a second time

SALEM, Ky. – Crittenden-Livingston Water District (CLWD) continues to wrestle with a troublesome water line break near its Pinckneyville plant south of Salem after two repair attempts failed on Monday.
The leak is on a line near the water plant, according to district Superintendent Abbie Adamson. The line feeds district customers on the south side of the Cumberland River. However, Grand Rivers and Ledbetter are not affected by the situation because they are being supplied by other means.
CLWD crews repaired the leak for a second time Monday night, but the repair failed when the pump was restarted.
“When we turned the pump on, it blew apart again because of the initial surge of pressure,” Adamson said.
The district has called Murtco, a company which has been working on a zone-metering project for the water system, to assist with the repair. The contractor was expected on site early this morning with ductile iron pipe, a more durable material than what district crews had available for the previous repairs. Adamson said Murtco will make the repair.
For a second day Livingston schools are out because of the leak.
CLWD customers on the north side of the Cumberland River, such as Salem, Burna and Crittenden County, are not affected by the leak.
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