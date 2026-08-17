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Monday, August 17, 2026
C-PLANT | Monday NEWScast
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News | Sports | More
Today we visit with Jenny Zimmer
who grew up in Marion in the1940s and
has been writing for The Press
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
August 17, 2026
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