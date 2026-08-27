Chamber, city pass resolutions for ferry's return

MARION, Ky. – The Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce and Marion City Council adopted separate resolutions last week urging Kentucky, Illinois and the Cave-In-Rock Ferry operator to resume negotiations and restore ferry service across the Ohio River.
The Chamber’s resolution describes the ferry as a vital transportation link between Crittenden County and Hardin County, Illinois, that has served residents, businesses and travelers for generations. It says the ongoing closure has disrupted the movement of workers, customers, goods and services while forcing travelers to make lengthy and costly detours.
The resolution also cites adverse effects on commerce, tourism, employment, commuting, access to health care and other essential services throughout western Kentucky and southern Illinois. It warns that continued interruption of ferry service threatens additional economic harm to businesses, employees, families and communities on both sides of the river.
The Chamber called on the two states and ferry operator to negotiate in good faith and make every reasonable effort to reach a “fair, workable and sustainable agreement” allowing operations to resume. It also pledged to support cooperative efforts to restore the transportation link and protect the region’s long-term economic interests.
Marion City Council approved a similar resolution last week supporting the restoration of dependable ferry service. The ferry has been closed since its operating contract expired June 30.
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