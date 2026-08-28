Join Fredonia's Walk Through the Past

The cemeteries, two of the oldest in the Fredonia area, are near the Caldwell-Crittenden County line at the cul-de-sac off the U.S. 641 bypass between Fredonia and Marion. In conjunction with the nation’s 250th anniversary, the event will highlight Revolutionary War patriots who settled in the area following the war.
Parking will be available at the site. Admission is $5 per person, with children 12 and younger admitted free when accompanied by an adult. The event is a walking tour, but people with disabilities may bring a golf cart, mobility scooter or side-by-side. A tour guide will lead each group.
The tour will begin at Centerville Livingston Presbyterian Church Cemetery, where Don Boone will discuss the history of the cemeteries. Robert and Linda Ward will portray Revolutionary War patriot John Elder and his wife, Hannah.
At Old Fredonia Cemetery, Scott Giltner and Rhonda Hunt will portray Revolutionary War patriot Robert Leeper and his wife, Jane; J.D. Wilson will portray Civil War soldier James Byrd; Dennis and Patricia Winn will portray Matthew S. Freeman and his wife, Elizabeth; and Preston Driver and Donna White will portray Marion and Lucy Driver.
Centerville Livingston Presbyterian Church Cemetery is thought to be the oldest cemetery in Caldwell County and contains the county’s oldest tombstone. It marks the grave of Elder, who died in 1799. Hisgravesite is one of at least four belonging to Revolutionary War patriots within sight of the church’s foundation stones.
The last known burials near the church occurred around 1821. The cemetery contains several marked graves and likely many unmarked graves. It was also the site of Centerville Livingston Presbyterian Church, established around 1796 by settlers from South Carolina, including Revolutionary War patriots.
About 150 yards uphill is Old Fredonia Cemetery. Its oldest tombstone belongs to Leeper, who died in 1823. One of the last known burials was that of Marion Driver, who died in 1940. The approximately 3-acre cemetery is one of the largest in the area and contains many unmarked graves. Most of its tombstones date to the 1800s.
The Fredonia Valley Heritage Society seeks to preserve and promote the history and heritage of the Fredonia Valley for future generations. It is a two-time recipient of the Kentucky Historical Society’s top history award for organizations.
The society meets on the first Thursday of March, May, September and November for programs about Fredonia Valley history. Its next meeting is Sept. 3, 2026. Annual membership is $15 for individuals, $25 for families and $30 per voting member for businesses. A lifetime membership is available for a one-time payment of $250.
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