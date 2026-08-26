School board will consider tax rate Sept. 3

Crittenden County Board of Education is proposing slightly higher property tax rates for the 2026 tax year, with the increase expected to generate about $161,000 in additional revenue.
The proposed general fund levy is 51.8 cents per $100 of assessed value on real property and 52.3 cents on personal property. Current rates are 51.6 cents and 52.1 cents, respectively.
The increase amounts to an additional $2 annually for each $100,000 of assessed property value.
The district collected $2.73 million under the current rates and expects the proposed levy to generate nearly $2.89 million, an increase of about 5.9%. According to district calculations, $467,836 of the projected total will come from new and personal property.
Of the $160,827 in additional revenue, approximately $154,314 would be allocated to instruction, $6,433 to collection costs paid to the sheriff and $80 to the building fund, according to the school district’s formal announcement of the proposed tax rates, which is published elsewhere in this edition of the newspaper.
The compensating tax rate is 50.2 cents. Because the proposed real property levy is about 3.2% above the compensating rate – below the statutory 4% threshold – it is not subject to voter recall under Kentucky law.
The school board will consider final approval of these tax rates at a special meeting, which will be at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3 at Rocket Arena.
No comments:
Post a Comment