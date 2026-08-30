Jailer files defamation lawsuit against 9

FROM THE PRESS ARCHIVES
MARION, Ky. – Crittenden County Jailer Athena Hayes on Friday filed a lawsuit against Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, all six county magistrates and two private individuals, alleging they defamed her and contributed to her defeat in the May Republican primary.
The complaint, filed Friday, Aug. 21 in Crittenden Circuit Court, names magistrates Chad Thomas, David Belt, Matthew Grimes, Robert Kirby, Scott Belt and Travis Perryman, along with Kent Withrow, who is running as a write-in candidate for county judge; and former detention center employee Gina Cox.
Hayes alleges the defendants made false statements portraying her as financially irresponsible, incompetent and dishonest in her management of the Crittenden County Detention Center. She also alleges they interfered with her ability to perform her duties and sought to damage her re-election campaign. Hayes lost the May 19 primary to former jailer Robbie Kirk by 16 percentage points.
The lawsuit asserts claims of defamation, false-light invasion of privacy and interference with contractual or business relationships. It also accuses Cox of wrongful use of civil proceedings stemming from an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint that Hayes says was dismissed.
Hayes is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial, along with attorney fees and other costs. The complaint represents Hayes’ allegations, and the defendants have not yet filed responses. Circuit Judge Daniel Heady is presiding.
As of early this week, the defendants had not been formally served with documents in the case, but they were on file in local court records.
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