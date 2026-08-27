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Thursday, August 27, 2026
THURSDAY | Local NEWScast
LISTEN NOW
News | Sports | More
On today's show we hear from new
elementary school SRO Amy Santiago,
who is pictured below with the new
high school SRO Joe Witherspoon
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
August 27, 2026
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