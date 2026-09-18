MARION, Ky. - Members of Virgil Jones VFW Post 12022 and its Auxiliary joined local officials Friday at Marion City Hall to observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
A wreath was presented at City Hall in remembrance of American prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed annually on the third Friday in September.
Attending the ceremony in the group photo were, from left, Ron Ledford, Auxiliary trustee; Marion Mayor D’Anna Browning; Sue Ledford, Auxiliary vice president; Tina Jones, Auxiliary guard; Joe Lanham, senior vice commander; Gwen Melton, Auxiliary secretary; Mona Lozen, Auxiliary treasurer; Lynn Goodrich, post commander; Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom; and Nancy Lanham, Auxiliary president.
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