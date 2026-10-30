Cupola added to top of Judicial Center

MARION, Ky. - Construction crews are installing the cupola atop the new Crittenden County Judicial Center on Main Street in Marion today.
Workers initially lifted the cupola into position to mark locations for anchor bolts, then lowered it so they could drill holes to secure the structure. Crews are preparing to lift it back into place and permanently fasten it to the building.
Meanwhile, contractors are continuing street and sidewalk improvements around the judicial center. Carlisle Street will close temporarily in the coming days as crews replace pavement, curbs and sidewalks.
Similar work is planned or under way along Main and Belleville streets, although both will remain open to traffic. Crews have also begun installing concrete curbs and sidewalks along Court Street behind the judicial center.
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