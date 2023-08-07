BACK TO SCHOOL Events in Crittenden County

Crittenden County School Disttrict has announced dates for its Back-To-School events in August. These orientation-style events help parents and students learn important information prior to the start of the new academic year. The event schedules are staggered to allow parents with students in multiple schools time to travel between them. Here are the dates: Preschool 5-6:30 p.m., Aug. 14; Kindergarten Carnival 5-6:30 p.m., Aug. 15; Crittenden Elementary School 5-6 p.m., last names A-L and 6-7 names M-Z on Aug. 17; Crittenden Middle School last names M-Z 4:30-5:45 p.m. and names A-L 5:45-7 p.m., on Aug. 17; and Crittenden High School last names M-Z 4:30-5:45 p.m., and names A-L 5:45-7 p.m., on Aug. 17.