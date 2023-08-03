YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, August 3, 2023
CPlant CD rates earn up to 5.25%
CPlant Federal Credit Union is growing your money.
Stop by today to discuss investing in a certificate of deposit.
Rates vary from 5.25 percent for 13-month CDs to 4 percent for 24-month CDs.
For more information, call (270) 704-4413.
Crittenden Press Online
8/03/2023 10:51:00 AM
