YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Monday, August 14, 2023
CPlant growing money with CDs
Click Image to Enlarge
CPlant Federal Credit Union is growing your money.
Stop by today to discuss investing in a certificate of deposit.
Rates vary from 5.25 percent for 13-month CDs to 4 percent for 24-month CDs.
For more information, call (270) 704-4413.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
8/14/2023 03:37:00 PM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home