Lions Club festival is Saturday in Fredonia

The Fredonia Lions Club’s 58th annual Summer Festival is Saturday, Aug. 12 at Buddy Rogers Park behind Akridge Farm Supply. A parade begins at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11
T-ball, minor and major league baseball games begin at 8:30 a.m., Saturday.
Caldwell County FFA will hold its annual Tractor Pull for kids beginning at 10 a.m. Other events include a cake walk, pet show at 3 p.m., and a washer pitch contest at 4 p.m.
Music from The Barry Baker Band and Gary Meeks begins at 5 p.m.
Pork butts and chickens will be fresh off the pit Saturday.
Vendors are invited to sell any appropriate items other than food.
Profits from the day's event support the charitable programs of the Fredonia Lions including providing eye exams, and eye glasses for those in need, supporting our youth with H.S. scholarships, and many other activities.