Paving work on Wolf Creek Road

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans asphalt paving along a section of KY 1917 (Wolf Creek Road) in eastern Crittenden County starting Wednesday, August 23.
Paving work will run from Roberts Road extending northward to KY 120 (Providence Road), a distance of just under 1.5 miles.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
This paving project is expected to take about three days to complete, weather permitting.