COOL IDEA: School buses getting AC

Superintendent Tonya Driver said money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund will be used to pay for the retrofitting of its route buses and two special trip buses with AC.
Two new school buses that should be delivered soon will already have air conditioning. Transportation Director Wayne Winters said buses on the longer routes will be among the first to get a cooling system.
Cost will be $12,000 to $14,000 for each of about a dozen buses that will be retrofitted with AC.
“It will be a slow process to get them all retrofitted,” the superintendent said. “But we will get there.”