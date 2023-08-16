YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
.
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Local apartment manager sought
Click Image to Enlarge
Homeland Inc., is seeking a manager for a Marion apartment complex.
The part-time position offers a flexible schedule for 24 hours per week. Paid vacation and scheduled holidays are provided, along with pre-employment training.
Email resume to allisonp@homelandinc.com.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
8/16/2023 10:38:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home