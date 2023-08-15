Tradewater Watershed Area meeting Wednesday

OFFICIAL NOTICE
Tradewater Watershed Stakeholders,
This is a reminder about an important flood hazard mapping meeting for your community. As part of the Tradewater Watershed Risk Mapping, Assessment, and Planning (Risk MAP) Project, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Kentucky Division of Water (KDOW), have prepared draft regulatory data for your review and comment. One of KDOW’s goals through Risk MAP is to deliver quality flood hazard data that increases the public’s awareness of flood risk.
The Tradewater Watershed Flood Risk Review Meeting will be on Wednesday August 16th, 2023 at 1:00pm Central Time at the Pennyrile Forrest State Resort Park Lodge.
20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road
Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Representatives from planning, building, zoning, environment, resource management, GIS administration, emergency management, transportation, and public safety may be interested in attending.
You may preview your draft floodplain data at the following link. Tradewater Watershed Draft FP Viewer
We appreciate your cooperation in this matter and look forward to meeting with you. If you have questions or need additional information please contact Shawn Hokanson, Water Resource Branch Manager, at 502-782-6977 or by e-mail at Shawn.Hokanson@ky.gov