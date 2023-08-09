Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Bates will marshal Fredonia parade Friday

Boyd Bates
Longtime Fredonian and Crittenden County Deputy Boyd Bates has been chosen to serve as grand marshal of the Fredonia Valley Parade.

Educated at Fredonia Elementary, Bates graduated from Caldwell County High School before enlisting in the Army National Guard, where he served four years active duty and had a 23-year career. He served deployments for Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003 and Iraqi Freedom in 2005, where he earned at Purple Heart.

Bates was also an ironworker before becoming a law enforcement officer. He joined the sheriff’s department in Crittenden County earlier this year and has served as a Cadiz and Providence patrolman, deputy in Caldwell County and for a time served as sheriff in Caldwell County. He has also provided countless volunteer hours to the Fredonia community.

The parade will be held along Cassidy Avenue in Fredonia starting at 6 p.m., on Friday. Lineup begins at 5:15.

Fredonia Festival will be held Saturday at Buddy Rogers ballpark complete with family fun, food and vendors. 

