Bates will marshal Fredonia parade Friday

|Boyd Bates
Educated at Fredonia Elementary, Bates graduated from Caldwell County High School before enlisting in the Army National Guard, where he served four years active duty and had a 23-year career. He served deployments for Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003 and Iraqi Freedom in 2005, where he earned at Purple Heart.
Bates was also an ironworker before becoming a law enforcement officer. He joined the sheriff’s department in Crittenden County earlier this year and has served as a Cadiz and Providence patrolman, deputy in Caldwell County and for a time served as sheriff in Caldwell County. He has also provided countless volunteer hours to the Fredonia community.
The parade will be held along Cassidy Avenue in Fredonia starting at 6 p.m., on Friday. Lineup begins at 5:15.
Fredonia Festival will be held Saturday at Buddy Rogers ballpark complete with family fun, food and vendors.