Thursday, August 10, 2023

Hodges Back to School Bash is Saturday

Click Image to Enlarge
Hodge's Sports & Apparel is hosting a Back to School Bash Saturday.

All ladies fall boutique clothing will be 50% off.

Shop a huge selection of new fall jewelry, Rocket gear, new booties and jeans.

An additional 20 percent will be taken off half price summer fashions.


Posted by at