Thursday, August 10, 2023
Hodges Back to School Bash is Saturday
Click Image to Enlarge
Hodge's Sports & Apparel is hosting a Back to School Bash Saturday.
All ladies fall boutique clothing will be 50% off.
Shop a huge selection of new fall jewelry, Rocket gear, new booties and jeans.
An additional 20 percent will be taken off half price summer fashions.
8/10/2023 10:41:00 AM
