LBL hosting family holiday weekend

Friends of Land Between the Lakes invites families to Woodlands Nature Station during Labor Day weekend for Outdoor Kids' Weekend, a kid-friendly foray into essential outdoor and camping skills. Guests will learn new ways to enjoy the outdoors, like creating an animal track guide, knot-tying skills and about venomous animals.
There will also be a guided canoe trip on Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. The trip will explore nooks and crannies of Energy Lake looking for wildlife like eagles and beavers. Registration is limited. Reserve space by calling 270.924.2020.
Outdoor Kids' Weekend will take place at the Woodlands Nature Station inside Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Hours will be extended on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will return to normal opening hours on Monday, which is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $7 for ages 18 and up, $5 for ages 5-17 and free for ages 4 and under. For more information, call 270.924.2299 or visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us.