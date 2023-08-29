YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Stone Family singing at Emmaus Sunday
Click Image to Enlarge
The Stone Family will be singing during Emmaus Baptist Church's Homecoming Sunday, Sept. 3.
Bro. Steve Stone will deliver the morning message, which will be followed by a meal and music.
Emmaus Baptist Church is located on Emmaus Church Rd., outside of Salem.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
8/29/2023 02:04:00 PM
Older Post
Home