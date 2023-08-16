Suspect sought in Burna home burglary

|Click image to enlarge
A home surveillance system captured the accompanying image around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14 of what investigators believe is a Black man who arrived at the home driving the vehicle in the photograph. The white vehicle could be a Nissan Murano or a Nissan Rogue.
Several expensive firearms were taken from the residence as well as cash and jewelry.
If you recognize this subject, his clothing or the vehicle contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 928-2122. A reward could be available in return for information leading to an arrest.