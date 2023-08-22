Fugitive is caught in Muhlenberg County

|Mug shot from the
Muhlenberg Jail
Fitzgerald, 35, had been on the run since avoiding capture in rural Crittenden County on July 25. He was wanted on drug trafficking and other charges. A record amount of methamphetamine and other drugs were allegedly found at his home in July.
Taken into custody early Tuesday morning, Fitzgerald faces multiple charges in Muhlenberg County after apparently being involved in a traffic accident and then trying elude police.
