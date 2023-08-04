YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, August 4, 2023
Golf tournament benefits animal shelter
A golf tournament to benefit the Mary Hall Ruddiman Shelter will be held at the Heritage Golf Course in Marion Saturday, Aug. 12.
Cost is $200 per four-person team. Mulligans and skirts will be available for purchase.
To register, call (270) 965-2006.
