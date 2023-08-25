YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, August 25, 2023
Yandell Street home to sell online
An online auction will be used to sell this Marion home.
The sale ends Aug. 31.
Visit Herron Auction Realty's bidding website to learn more.
The Yandell Street home features a private back yard, covered porches
and off-street parking.
