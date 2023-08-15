YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Estate sale Thursday-Saturday in Marion
A sale Thursday-Saturday this week will contain contents of the estate sale of Don Shaffer.
Located at 1489 U.S. 641 in Marion, the sale will include bedroom, dining room and living room furniture; Harley Davidson collectibles; and lots of outdoor equipment and tools.
8/15/2023 05:00:00 AM
