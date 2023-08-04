County clerk will stop selling KDFWR licenses

Effective later this month, Crittenden County Clerk's Office will no longer sell hunting and fishing licenses. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is adding a 3 percent service fee to all licenses and permits and will no longer allow outlets to charge credit card fees to cover the costs third-party vendors charge for processing card payments. The agency also requires outlets to continue allowing the purchase of licenses and permits with a credit or debit card.
"Our vendor does not offer the option of not charging the additional fees when a debit or credit card is used, and we cannot prevent customers from using a card to make the purchase of licenses or permits," said County Clerk Daryl Tabor. "Therefore, we have no choice but to stop offering the service as of Aug. 15, when the changes take effect. We hate to eliminate one of our longtime services, but there is really no other option at this point. We do not expect it to be an inconvenience for many, as we sold only 45 licenses or permits in all of 2022 and only 24 so far this year."
Licenses can still be purchased at Hodge's Outdoor Sports and Apparel in Marion or online at https://app.fw.ky.gov/Solar.