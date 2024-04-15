Are you a weather watcher?

So, each month The Crittenden Press recaps weather highs and lows and other regularities and anomalies from the previous 30 days.
Our database of weather patterns for Crittenden County provides an historic reference so we can track trends over time. It's just another way we put Crittenden County First in our coverage.
You won't find much national or state news in The Press. That's just not our job. Our mission is to provide you with hyper local news and information that's unavailable anywhere else. For you, we have Crittenden County covered.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try our new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to SUBSCRIBE.
Copyright 2024
The Crittenden Press