Job Fair Friday at Crittenden Library

A job fair conducted by representatives of the West Kentucky Investment Board will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, April 12 at the Crittenden County Public Library.
Companies actively seeking employees will be present or provide information and/or training information. Representatives from Marion, Madisonville, Salem as well as the Kentucky Division of Forestry and U.S. Coast Guardwill be present.
Material from businesses unable to attend the event will be left at the library.
Anyone who cannot attend April 12 event can pick it up at the library in days following.
Local companies unable to attend but want to supply information can contact Fred Stubblefield at (270) 832-5730.