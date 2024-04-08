Reports: Coach Cal appears to be leaving UK

National news organizations are reporting that Coach John Calipari is in negotiations with Arkansas and will be leaving Kentucky.
Reports began surfacing on Sunday that Arkansas has been in discussions with Calipari about its opening. ESPN is among the sports news agencies citing anonymous sources that Calipari is finalizing a five-year deal with the SEC school.
Calipari, 65, has spent the last 15 seasons at Kentucky.
Despite its No. 3 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats had an early exit with an 80-76 loss to No. 14 Oakland in the first round. Two years ago, UK was upset as a No. 2 seed by No. 15 Saint Peters in an NCAA opener. For those and other reasons, many Wildcats fans have been calling for a change.