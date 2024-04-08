Reports: Coach Cal appears to be leaving UK

Ferry closed due to high winds The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds. The ferry halted service about 11:45 p.m. Winds have created hazardous cond...

From Master Sergeants to Master Conservationists You will not want to miss this week's top story about a couple who served their country during wartime then settled into the peaceful, r...

Let Lone Star Building Supply quote your job Click Image to Enlarge Lone Star Building Supply in Princeton offers a full lumber yard and sells building supplies for all types of constru...

Huge sale includes antiques, furniture Click Image to Enlarge A large quantity of quality items are included in a sale April 3-5 in Marion. Antiques, furniture, lamps, baby furnit...