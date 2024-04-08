Eclipse party today at park

Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce is having an Eclipse Viewing Party today at Marion-Crittenden County Park.
The solar eclipse will reach its peak darkness here around 2 p.m. The Chamber has marketed the event on social media, particularly aiming toward non-residents. However, it’s open to everyone. Vendors are welcome to participate by contacting the chamber. This is a free event.
The eclipse will pass over North America with almost 32 million Americans living in its path. It marks the last total solar eclipse visible in the US for the next 20 years.
Onlookers are urged to wear eclipse glasses, which are at least 1,000 times darker than sunglasses, to protect their eyesight.