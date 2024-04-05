Help for grandparents raising children

Kentucky Family Caregiver Program (KFCP) provides resources and support to grandparents raising grandchildren in the Pennyrile region. The Kentucky Caregiver program does have a low-income requirement and an age maximum of 18 for the grandchildren served.
There are over 51,000 grandparents raising grandchildren in the state of Kentucky. The KFCP can provide assistance up to $500 per grandchild per fiscal year to assist with items such as clothing, personal care items, school supplies and furniture for the grandchild.
This program also assists grandparents who are looking for help with educational needs, legal services, medical/dental services and/or respite for grandchildren. If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about the Kentucky Family Caregiver Program or would like to apply, contact the Pennyrile Area Development District office at 866-844-4396 or email program coordinators Christi Combs at Christi.combs@ky.gov or Miranda White at Miranda.white@ky.gov.