Help for grandparents raising children

Huge sale includes antiques, furniture Click Image to Enlarge A large quantity of quality items are included in a sale April 3-5 in Marion. Antiques, furniture, lamps, baby furnit...

Crittenden Schools hiring bus drivers Click Image to Enlarge The Crittenden County Board of Education his hiring bus drivers. Transportation positions pay $16.15 per hour, and th...

Blood drive today in Marion The West Kentucky Regional Blood Center is conducting a blood drive in Marion today, April 1. The public is urged to consider donating blood...

Tilghman QB is a champion wrestler Paducah Tilghman junior Jack James is not your ordinary high school quarterback. He threw for 4,019 yards and 56 touchdowns last season whe...