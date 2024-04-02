Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Antique sale April 6-9

Brick House Antiques in Marion is offering 20 percent of all merchandise.

The store, located at 2287 U.S. 60 East, will be open April 6, April 8 and April 9 from 9 a.m.-? and on April 7 from 1-p.m.-?. 

Enjoy the eclipse and shop for your favorite antiques.
