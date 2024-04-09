Cutter & Cash and The Grass at the Grand Ole Opry

Grand Ole Opry legend Jeannie Seely, a CMA and GRAMMY® award-winning artist and on-air personality on Sirius XM Willie’s Roadhouse is the producer on their new music project. She first saw the young boys when they were in the front row of one of her Opry performances in 2018, Years later meeting them at the Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree. Seely since befriended them and has been working with themas a mentor while producing a sound that pays homage to the rich heritage of bluegrass while injecting fresh and dynamic energy. Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass are poised to capture the hearts of listeners with their new music. Watch the video of their first encounter on the Opry stage below.
Cutter Singleton shared, “Playing on the Grand Ole Opry was a moment that I have dreamed of since I was five years old! Thank you to Jeannie Seely for always believing in us and giving us this opportunity! Thank you to The Grand Ole Opry for making this first appearance so special and allowing us to play on “THE STAGE” of Country Music! Thank you to all of our fans from our hometown and from all over the globe who helped us celebrate this special evening by being in the crowd or tuned in over the radio. But most importantly, I want to shout praises to our God! He has given us our talent and has put us right where we need to be, when we need to be there! I can’t wait to see what He has in store for us next. To be gifted with two standing ovations from the Grand Ole Opry audience is the most humbling experience I’ve ever felt!”
Jeannie Seely exclaimed, “Sometimes you know someone’s dream so well, you just want to do everything you can to make it come true! It becomes your dream too. The more I got to know and work with Cutter and Cash and The Kentucky Grass in the studio, the more I wanted to share this amazingly talented group with the world!! And then it happened, and it was everything we thought it would be and more!!! Two standing ovations!!
About Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass:
Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass emerge as a vibrant and captivating young bluegrass ensemble deeply rooted in their West Kentucky origins. Positioned in the heartland of bluegrass music, their passion extends far beyond state borders, earning them national acclaim through performances that span coast to coast. This dynamic duo is more than just the industry's youth; they are consummate professionals, skilled instrumentalists, and captivating vocalists who infuse every performance with infectious enthusiasm.
Dressed impeccably and always ready to put on a spectacular show, Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass are poised to satiate your craving for a top-notch musical experience. Their love for playing music resonates unmistakably, creating an atmosphere inviting audiences to an immersive and unforgettable journey through bluegrass traditions.
Jeannie Seely, a CMA and Grammy Award winner and a revered 56-year legend of the Grand Ole Opry, has produced their latest project in an exciting collaboration. This project attests to the group's commitment to excellence and eagerness to explore new heights in their musical journey.
The ensemble's newest single, "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys," has been making waves on radio and streaming platforms. With a sound that pays homage to the rich heritage of bluegrass while injecting fresh and dynamic energy, Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass are poised to capture the hearts of listeners with their latest record.
Get ready for an authentic bluegrass experience as this young music group showcases their prowess and passion. With their music resonating on the airwaves and streaming platforms, the stage is set for an exciting chapter in the journey of this talented and dynamic group. Brace yourself because here comes the irresistible sound of Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass!